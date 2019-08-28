Muddy mess angers firms on 'premier' Preston business park

A “premier” business park has become a magnet for fly-tippers, vandals and dirt bike riders, according to a former Preston councillor.

Daniel Dewhurst (below), who stood down as a Conservative member on the city council in May, claims businesses off Bluebell Way are being let down by Town Hall chiefs in the face of an “unprecedented” outbreak of nuisance behaviour.

“This is supposed to be a premier and emerging business park and the council should be doing all it can to promote its existence and to encourage investment,” he stormed.

“But it appears businesses are being left to fend for themselves and are receiving no help from those in positions of responsibility.

"What message does this send to those considering investment in Preston?”

The former chairman of Preston Conservative Association, who lives in nearby Grimsargh, revealed residents had complained to him about the “appalling” state of Bluebell Way.

He said scrambler bikes have ripped up patches of land and spread mud across pavements, a bus shelter was in “dire need” of repair and fly-tipping was increasing at an unprecedented rate.

RSM Accountants, whose offices are directly opposite one churned up patch of land, con firmed bikers were a constant problem. And a spokesperson for Perrys Vauxhall added: “It’s a mess.”

A council spokesperson said: “The council is aware and shares concerns about the issues raised on Bluebell and Trefoil Way.

"The council has removed a significant amount of fly-tipping from the highway in this area and the remainder is on private land.

"The land owners are aware and are in the process of organising its removal. The County Council are responsible for damage to bus stops on Bluebell Way.”