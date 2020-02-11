New east-west highway plans for South Ribble revving up

A major highway crossing South Ribble from Walton-le-Dale to Penwortham has moved a step closer with the publication of the proposed route through the controversial Pickerings Farm development site.

The Cross Borough Link Road will connect Leyland Road with Penwortham Way to access the 1,100 new homes planned on farmland to the south of the town.

The road will act as a gateway to the site from a traffic light junction on Penwortham Way in the west to Bee Lane in the east and connecting with Leyland Road.

Eventually South Ribble Council hope the link will join up with the repeatedly delayed section of road between The Cawsey in Penwortham and Carrwood Lane, Walton-le-Dale, creating a major west-east highway across the borough.

A planning application submitted by Taylor Wimpey and Homes England shows around a dozen buildings are earmarked for demolition between Bee Lane and Penwortham Way.

“South Ribble Council’s aspiration is to create an important route between Carrwood Road (approximately 0.8km north-east of the site) to Penwortham Way, passing through the proposed development site,” says a report in the planning application for the road through Pickerings Farm.

“This will act as a link road opening up land for new developments and to improve east-west travel across the urban area.”

The road is scheduled to be constructed early in the house building programme to provide access for construction traffic. Pickerings Farm will have 1,100 homes, shops, restaurants and a school.