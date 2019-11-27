New Fat Sam's restaurant in Leyland bids for late bar licence

A late night licence for Leyland’s newest restaurant/bar is being opposed by householders living close by.

Two residents have objected to Fat Sam’s Bar and Grill in Towngate opening until midnight at weekends and 11pm during the week, claiming they could be disturbed by noise and anti-social behaviour.

An application by restaurateur Sam Howarth for a premises licence for the new venture will go before South Ribble Council’s licensing panel on Tuesday.

Mr Howarth, from Preston, wants to move his eatery into the former Royal Bank of Scotland branch from a business park near Earnshaw Bridge.

Work has been underway for weeks to convert the building, with the restaurant expected to be up and running before Christmas.

But the licensing panel will hear opposition has been raised by two homeowners opposite who are concerned about the potential for “public nuisance” - even though a public house only yards away is allowed to serve alcohol until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Two doors away the Asda supermarket is open until midnight every day.

One objector complained: “I believe that music being played and people drinking inside and outside (and people smoking outside) and the selling of alcohol and late night refreshments will cause undue noise and possible anti-social behaviour to the residents living opposite and to the side street.

"Leyland already has enough outlets selling alcoholic drinks and food.”

A second said: “I strongly object on the grounds of public nuisance. I would be prevented from opening my windows as the noise would disturb my children who sleep at the front.

“It is not necessary to have another establishment selling food and alcohol - Leyland has enough already.”