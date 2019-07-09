Pizza takeaway plan at iconic landmark branded 'ludicrous'

Councillors will be asked to decide if a hot food takeaway can open . . . right under the nose of their council boss.

Plans for a pizza outlet at the foot of Penwortham’s iconic Water Tower have been submitted to South Ribble.

The authority’s interim chief executive Gary Hall lives above in the five-storey tower, which was built in 1890 and is the town’s most recognisable landmark.

Now the council’s planning committee will have to rule on whether the takeaway can start cooking directly below his window.

The plan has already come under attack at a meeting of Penwortham Town Council where Coun David Howarth declared: “The audience recoiled with laughter at the idea. To have a hot food takeaway attached to our most iconic and historic building is absolutely ludicrous.

“There is a long list of reasons why we should object. It doesn’t matter who lives there. This is not something we want.”

The building, which is attached to the Water Tower, has been empty since an estate agent moved out earlier this year.

South Ribble are set to debate the takeaway application, submitted by Luciano Ciavatta, next month. Mr Ciavatta is believed to have formerly had an interest in Porcini’s Restaurant in Longton and a pizza takeaway in Ribbleton.

The application for a change of use includes plans to erect a stainless steel chimney on the outside of the building and measures to reduce noise.

A letter of objection from the town council to South Ribble says the tower is “a significant historic asset to the town of Penwortham and should be protected as such.”