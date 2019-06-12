Preston shops caught out in parking ticket purge

Cricket store boss Mushtaq Mohammed was hit for six when his car was ticketed in a parking purge.

And he wasn’t the only shop owner on his block caught out by traffic wardens in the clampdown along New Hall Lane, Preston.

Now traders are pleading with County Hall bosses to ease off for the sake of their businesses.

“We used to be able to park down Adelaide Street opposite without any problem - and so did our customers,” said Mushtaq, owner of Super Sports.

“Now we’re getting tickets even though we have nowhere else to park. We’re all losing trade because everyone is worried they will get booked.

“One shop has already shut down and moved out and it won’t be the last if this goes on. We’re being driven out.”

Michelle Devlin, who runs Devlin’s Hair next door and has also picked up a ticket, added: “It’s a nightmare. Insane. There’s absolutely nowhere for us to park anywhere near our shops.

"And trade is falling because customers are worried they’ll get fined too.

“The wardens used to understand and give us some leeway, but not recently.

"I got a ticket two weeks ago and I challenged it. But I still had to pay up. You’d think with the number of businesses around here we could have permits.”

Peter Bell, regulation and enforcement manager for LCC, said: “This is a very busy area and the restrictions on parking during the daytime are needed for traffic to flow efficiently and ensure safety for drivers and pedestrians.

"Limited waiting is available in St Mary’s Street allowing people to park for up to an hour.

“There have been no recent changes to parking restrictions in this area and we try to ensure that all restrictions are enforced.”