Pub owner apologies and donates £1,000 after throwing half-naked fundraiser Speedo Mick out of a Lancashire pub

A pub owner has apologised after throwing a fundraiser out of a pub in Lancashire for wearing swimming trunks.

Michael Cullen, 55, a.k.a. 'Speedo Mick', is currently walking from John O’Groats to Lands End in swimming trunks to raise money for charity.

But the freezing fundraiser received a less than warm welcome when he reached the half-way point of his epic 900-mile trek in Bolton-le-Sands, Carnforth yesterday afternoon (January 7).

'Speedo Mick', who has raised £80,000 for so far, was forced to leave the Royal Hotel by management who disapproved of his skimpy attire.

Michael, a former homeless man who has successfully overcome alcoholism and depression, has gained national recognition for his remarkable fundraising feats.

The Everton F.C. die-hard, famous for only wearing a blue pair of swimming trunks, expressed his shock at being thrown out of the pub with his thousands of followers on social media.

The post instantly started gaining traction with fans who were shocked and angered by the pub's actions.

But after realising their mistake, the pub's owners offered to make amends and reached out to 'Speedo Mick' with a £1,000 donation to his Leave The Light On charity.

The positivity-fuelled fundraiser gracefully acknowledged the pub's good-will gesture and has accepted their apology.

"I would like to say a big thank you to Punch Pubs, for reaching out and making contact with me tonight", said Michael.

The Royal Hotel in Bolton-le-Sands, Carnforth has apologised after it forced Speedo Mick, a fundraiser clad in swimming trunks, to leave its pub on Tuesday (January 7). Pic: Google

"They have also donated £1,000 to the walk fund, which is really generous of them.

"Fair do's from pubs' owners, we all make mistakes and God knows I've made a few, many a time.

"They have phoned me up personally to apologise and put a statement out too, so let’s move on and keep this journey positive."

Punch Pubs has not made its donation public, but released a statement expressing their regret at the incident.

'Speedo Mick', a die-hard Everton supporter, will be passing through Preston this afternoon (Wednesday, January 8). Pic: Getty

A spokesman said: "At Punch Pubs & Co we are proud to run pubs that are hubs of the community.

"We are disappointed with what has happened today (January 7) and, whilst wholly unintended, we know we didn’t get it right.

"We have reached out to Speedo Mick to make amends and support him on his great cause.

"We wish you luck on your journey and look forward to welcoming you in one of our Punch Pubs soon."

READ MORE: Fund-raising Everton supporter 'Speedo Mick' received a less than royal welcome at the Royal Hotel in Bolton-le-Sands

Where is Speedo Mick today?

Michael has now reached Lancashire - the half-way point of his epic 900-mile trek - after beginning his journey on December 10.

The well-loved fundraiser is heading along to A6 to Preston today, where he will pass through Garstang, Fulwood and Penwortham in his trust pair of Speedos this afternoon (January 8).

You can follow his progress live on Google Maps.