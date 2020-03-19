Refurb of Leyland Civic Centre to cost £480k

The revamp of South Ribble’s Civic Centre, to create a more modern conference and business facility, could cost taxpayers almost £500,000.

Council bosses were due to give the green light last night to spending up to £150,000 for the next phase of the project, to add to the £330,000 already committed to updating their Leyland headquarters.

But with the authority’s cabinet meeting cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, councillors were not able to formally vote it through.

South Ribble launched the refurbishment scheme two years ago after deciding its conference facilities - now called The Civic - were outdated and underused.

The first phase of improvements in 2018/19 included refurbishing the Gateway Reception area, modernisation of the Shield, Wheel and Cross rooms and the creation of a new Ribble room. Updated audio-visual equipment was also introduced.

Then in the current 2019/20 financial year work has been going on to refurbish the toilets and staff offices and the creation of a new staff entrance.

Now work to build a separate entrance for visitors to the conference and business centre and the renovation of the canteen into a coffee shop style breakout space are also planned.

“The Civic Centre is an excellent asset for both the council and the residents of South Ribble,” said a report which was due to be presented to the cabinet.

“Linked to the proposed phase 2 project and expenditure on The Civic, we have developed a business plan which is about bringing in more external income to the Civic Centre.

“It will be vital for the continuing financial viability of The Civic that it is well-used for most of the time it is open."

Currently the income target for the Civic Centre is £36,000, which is double the target in previous years.