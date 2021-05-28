Just some of the amazing spaces being created by Sanctum Garden Studios in Chorley

Sanctum Garden Studios: The Chorley firm that can give you a dream spare room with a view

Let's face it, working from home has had its challenges.

By Iain Lynn
Friday, 28th May 2021, 3:45 pm
Updated Friday, 28th May 2021, 5:00 pm

Whether you've had to make do in the bedroom, commandeered the kitchen table, or suffered the kids making impromptu appearances in your Zoom calls, we've all discovered we could probably do with a little extra room.

Luckily, there's a Chorley firm who are offering just that, and they've had the most successful year building these stunning garden studios:

The Chorley-based firm makes and installs garden rooms, or studios.

Contemporary Studio with overhanging roof

The trend for home working has led to more and more people seeking extra space

It is not merely about man sheds any more many professionals want to invest in somewhere pleasant, warm and comfortable to call their office.

