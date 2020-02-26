Two new microbars planned just yards from Preston pub.

Two new microbars could soon be opening just yards from a popular street corner pub.

The Tap End and the Tulketh Tap Room are both planned for vacant shop units close to the Lane Ends pub in Ashton, Preston.

The city council has already given its approval for The Tap End in a former greetings card shop, two doors away from the pub on Blackpool Road.

And plans went in this week for the Tulketh Tap Room, diagonally opposite the Lane Ends in a former therapy clinic on Tulketh Brow.

The applications reflect the boom in micropubs since the Market Ale House in Leyland became the first to open in Central Lancashire in December 2013. Preston already has at least five, with more to come.

According to a planning statement, the Tap End, which will occupy the former Robby’s card and balloon store, is aiming for “a more refined clientele.” It wants to provide “an ambient and respectful atmosphere, away from the mainstream drinking trends. The bar will offer local residents an alternative environment to the traditional pub atmosphere.”

Plans for the Tulketh Tap Room, earmarked for the former Salvador clinic across from the Lane Ends, show the micropub is also intending to draw “a more mature crowd in search of a traditional small pub atmosphere.” The owners hope to put a decking area in front of the property with seats and tables. They have applied for opening hours from 10am to midnight seven days a week, while The Tap End has already been granted 4pm-9pm on Monday to Thursday, 4pm-10pm Friday and midday to 10pm Saturday.