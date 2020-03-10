Wine and tapas bar planned for Longton

Plans for a wine and tapas bar in Longton have been submitted to South Ribble Council.

An application to convert a former estate agency (inset) on Liverpool Road into a bar with food will be considered by the planning committee in the next few weeks.

In a planning statement proprietor Anthony Brocklebank, of Marsh Lane, says: “We propose to open a beer, wine and tapas bar offering beer, a range of good wines unlikely to be found elsewhere in pubs in the area, as well as simple, well-prepared food at affordable prices.

“There are eight licensed establishments in Longton, but no wine bar.

"And we aim to provide a quieter, comfortable environment where couples and friends can relax and chat for an hour or two, perhaps before moving on to one or more pubs for later night entertainment, thus increasing footfall for other establishments and helping enhance Longton’s reputation as a friendly evening venue.

“We are not planning on competing with the existing restaurant and two pubs already offering food, but to complement the choices they already offer.”

The premises have been empty since the closure of the estate agency last year. Prior to that they housed a children’s clothing and wool shop.

The plans include outdoor seating until 8pm and opening hours of 12-12 daily.