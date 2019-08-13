A first for Myerscough as the Lancashire college hosts national sheepdog trials

There’s been some very sheepish goings on at Myerscough College.

Bleatings about the weather went unheard as the county’s leading agricultural college hosted the English National Sheepdog trials and Country Event.

Action on the field as Myerscough College hosts the English national sheepdog trials

The institution, at Bilsborrow near Preston, is the first college to host the prestigious event.

The event saw 150 of the best sheepdogs and handlers in the country compete to gain a place on the English National Team at Myerscough’s s Lee and Lodge Farms.

A brace (doubles) event took place before the main three-day trials got underway.

The overall 2019 English National Champion was Ricky Hutchinson with his dog Jock, who won by one point in the run-off with 177 points.

James Oddie, director of farming and innovations at the college, said: “It was a great honour to host the English National Sheepdog Trial here at Myerscough and we were delighted that the event was a huge success.

“Becoming the first college to host the event was a huge honour and we were determined to make the event go as smoothly as possible.”

He added: “Things certainly were not made easy by the weather we were dealt, particularly on the Saturday, but everybody in the farm team banded together to make sure that the event went on as planned.”

The event, which was open to the public, also included a host of stalls selling everything from crafts to food.