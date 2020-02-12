Blackpool and Fylde entrepreneurs showcase winning ways

Enterprising students from Blackpool and Fylde College are top class.

They are taking part in a series of gruelling business challenges as they bid to become Young Enterprise champions - and already have reason to be celebrating.

The B&FC EyeSensory team

The Level 3 Business students are taking part in the Company Programme, learning entrepreneurial essentials in the classroom before putting themselves to the test first designing products and then bringing them to market.

Junk Jewellery is ‘saving the planet one earring at a time’ by recycling flotsam and jetsam from Blackpool’s beaches as stylish wearables.

And the other team Eye Sensory is adapting iPad cases to support people with autism.

The Company Programme was introduced to the college’s students at the start of their studies in September.

The B&FC Junk Jewellery team with some of their wearables

They have already hosted trade fair stands at Manchester’s Trafford Centre to get product feedback from real customers- and as a result Junk Jewellery won the Best Product title.

Yesterday they were all taking part in a Dragons’ Den-style pitch at the University of Central Lancashire in front of influential business leaders.

The UCLan event is ahead of a Business Plan Showcase in April where they will ahev to do their best to compete for a place in the regional finals against other Richard Branson wannabes.

This will involve a range of different challenges including fast-paced interviews.