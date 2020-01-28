Champions of change plan to make Longridge greener

It started with a request from a local school pupil to make Longridge plastic free.

Now, just months later, more than 90 people have signed up to join the new Longridge Environment Group.

An executive team has been created and an activity programme is being drawn up.

Members of its Plastic Free Team are leading the way and are already carrying out home audits to see what more they can do to prevent buying plastic which is then thrown away.

Meanwhile businesses are also showing an interest in the initiative.

LEG spokeswoman Margaret Baugh said Butler’s Cheeses had become the first “Plastic Clever Champion” with its work to reduce the use of single-use plastics.

Other businesses and shops are set to follow.

Margaret said other positive steps include Swift’s Hardware which has become a water refill station where the public can now get their re-usable water bottles refilled and the Health Food Shop on Berry Lane is offering refills of shampoo and conditioner and stocks a range of soaps which are not wrapped in plastic.

The LEG team says it wants to improve Longridge’s recycling record and work towards creating a greener community. A series of workshops are planned to make wax wraps for food, bug boxes and bird boxes.

A big litter pick is planned for May and there Are plans to create a new art work from Longridge litter and recyclable waste.

See @LongridgeEG on Facebook