Drone plan between UCLan and Preston City Council is ready for take-off

University bosses in Preston are working with town hall chiefs on an international project to help shape the future.

The University of Central Lancashire and Preston City Council are working together on a cross-European project aimed at sparking a massive increase in the way drones are used to help create economic growth and societal benefit.

Drones are the focus of the new UCLan-Preston City Council cross European project

The joint UCLan-Preston Council team is leading the UK arm of the project and although it has only just started, and the initial phase will run for two years and the general idea is to get countries working together on positive ways drones can be used, such as planning, mine clearing, search and rescue, and getting uniform policies on their use.

The Preston project will be led by UCLan’s Civic Drone Centre – a collaboration between the University’s new £35 million Engineering Innovation Centre and the Media Innovation Studio research group – and Preston City Council.

Professor Darren Ansell, who heads the Civic Drone Centre and is also Aerospace and Space lead, said: “The Aerial Uptake initiative is a great opportunity to learn from the work already being done by the other project

partners and share good practice with them, helping accelerate drone use in city regions.”

Councillor Freddie Bailey, cabinet member for community wealth building at Preston City Council, said: “Given our rich history and reputation as an aerospace hub, Preston is ideally placed to be leading the way on this project.

“Working with partners at UCLan and its world-class facilities, I’m sure this project will be a success.”