Help is at hand for Lancashire's young people as exam result days loom

School and college student across the county are anxiously waiting for their A-Level and GCSE results.

Although it is a stressful time, young people are reminded that help and support is on hand.

Anyone aged between 12 and 19 years can access guidance and support from Talkzone, the county council's advice and support service. by telephone, text, webtalk, email and Facebook.

It is also available for any young person up to the age of 25 with a disability.

The Talkzone service is available from 2pm to 10pm each day including weekends and bank holidays.

Councillor Phillippa Williamson, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: "I appreciate that this can be a very worrying time for young people. I can still remember vividly how anxious I felt going into school to get my results.

"I wish that Talkzone had been available then, as I'm sure I would have used it."

Through Talkzone, young people can speak with trained advisers in confidence and chat through anything that is worrying them, as well as their exam results. Staff are able to talk about a wide range of issues which young people tell us they really appreciate, including feeling low, relationships, leaving home or contraceptive advice.

Since it was set up 24 years ago, Talkzone advisers have responded to thousands of enquiries from young people on a huge range of issues.

Talkzone manager Gaja Gannon added: "Although the majority of the calls we take in August are about worries over A-levels and GCSEs, we're available 365 days a year to talk to any young person about any concerns they have.

"Staff are fully trained and are able to identify options for young people who may not have a place sorted out, or for those whose results have been better or worse than expected.

"Whether the issue is large or small, Talkzone is available to help, so don't be afraid to call, text or contact us online."

Young people can call Talkzone on 0800 511 111, text on 07786 511 111, email talkzone@lancashire.gov.uk, access webtalk services at www.lancashire.gov.uk/youthzone/get-in-touch.aspx or www.facebook.com/LancashireYPS