History to be depicted in flowers at Ribble Valley church

A Ribble Valley church is getting ready to welcome visitors to its fifth flower festival which will showcase the history of Chipping.

The festival at St Bartholomew’s, Chipping, will have the historic theme “Chipping – Our Village Past” with floral displays throughout the church.

Many florists from around the area, will be constructing elaborate displays representing features from the village in yesteryear.

The festival is being staged once again with the expert guidance of Ann Seed.

All displays will be accompanied by historical notes by the Chipping Local History Society.

The village has a rich history to draw on with local industries ranging from cheese to chair making.

A spokesperson said: “There were several other mills at Tweedy’s and Wolfen. The waterwheel in the centre of Chipping is still a familiar sight.

“John Brabin was perhaps the most famous entrepreneur and his legacy can still be seen in the village in Brabin’s school and the village shop, said to be the oldest one, in the country, to continually trade. There was a clog maker and a smithy and of course farming activity has gone on for centuries; indeed the name Chipping derives from the term for a market where animals and produce would be sold.”

The festival will be open on June 14 and 15 from 10am until 6pm and on Sunday June 16 from 12 noon until 6pm. Entrance costs £5 for adults with free admission for children. Refreshments will be available.

A celebratory concert will be held on Saturday June 15 at 7.30pm. Entrance on the door is £7.50 which includes a drink. Local duo Me, Thee and E, poet William Michael Neary, Mereside

* Chipping in Bloom’s Open Gardens weekend is on June 8 and 9 from 12 noon to four pm. Tickets cost £4, with no charge for accompanied children, from St Mary’s Community Hall.