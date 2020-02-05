Poulton school has Fylde's first UN accredited Climate Change Teacher.

Climate change tops the timetable at Baines School.

Pupils at the Poulton high school are on their way to helping improve the planet after the school’s head of first UN Accredited Climate Change Teacher.humanities, Susan Mycock, was named the Fylde coast’s

Baines students have been presented with eco-friendly water bottles

She one of only four teachers in Lancashire to be accredited through eduCCate Global’s programme in partnership with UN:CCLearn.

This is a partnership of more than 30 multilateral organisations which supports areas including global knowledge sharing and training.

After undergoing training, Susan has officially become one of 2,000 teachers across 27 countries around the world who have recognised the importance of educating young people in the causes and future challenges of our changing climate.

The aim of the programme is to develop high quality, cross-curricular lessons that improve climate literacy in young people and equip them to make informed decisions.

Climate change is key to studies at Baines School

The eduCCate Global Programme will be made available to all schools across the UK via Yakhi, a global education platform.

Susan said: “The ability of our young people to understand all of the issues around climate change is fundamental in preparing this generation for their lives ahead.

"Our young people will experience the impacts of global climate change to a far greater extent than any generation in history and it is vital that they understand their role as global citizens.”

Headteacher Alison Chapman said: “I am so proud of Mrs Mycock’s achievement. She is an inspirational teacher who has worked hard to gain this accreditation.”