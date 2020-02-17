Preston's Ashton school is named STEM champion for Lancashire and Cumbria

A city high school at the centre of a political row over its pans to become an academy has been picked to champion STEM across the region.

Preston's Ashton Community Science College has been hand picked picked to spearhead the drive to generate more interest in Science Technology Engineering and Maths at high schools across Lancashire and Cumbria.

The aim is to support teaching professionals to develop and grow out-of-timetable STEM subject clubs.

The Aldwych Drive school forms part of a new 22-strong network of STEM Club Champions created by education and careers provider, STEM Learning with funding from Gatsby Foundation.

Staff will work with secondary schools and sixth forms to deliver a programme of workshops and networking events for teachers to help them start or develop existing, STEM subject clubs.

A key element will be encouraging teachers to improve pupils’ understanding of the range of STEM related careers available locally and nationally.

Sarah Connon, ASC assitant headteacher said: “We are excited to take on this new role as STEM Club Champion and support teachers, teaching assistants and careers leaders to ensure students in our schools and colleges have opportunities to not only increase their cultural capital but also their skills.”

She added that there is “extremely high demand for STEM skills in the area, particularly in the manufacturing and digital industries.

Sarah added: “Within our role, we will assist schools across the region to enhance their curriculum delivery and support them to produce highly skilled STEM employees of the future.”

Any schools looking for information on forthcoming workshops and events can visit the school website and sign-up to a weekly newsletter.”

The school is in the throes of consulting over plans to become and academy and join the Bay Learning Trust but so far both Preston City and some Lancashire County councillors have protested the move.