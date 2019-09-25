These Chipping pupils are top of the class

Champions all! For pupils of a little school the youngsters attending St Mary’s RC Primary school, Chipping, have made a very big win.

The delighted youngsters have been declared the Preston Small Schools Sporting Champions for 2018/19.

Their headteacher Mary Morris said: “As one of the smallest schools in this category, we were really proud to win the trophy.”

She continued: “Over the school year, the children from Reception Class up to Year Six have taken part in various sporting events including gymnastics, curling, swimming, athletics, rugby, cycling and football.”

She also had a special thank you for the Parent Teacher and Friends’ Association who, through tireless fundraising, ensured the school now has its own minibus making attendance at such competitions and events possible.

Mrs Morris said: “The parents of St Mary’s have worked really hard over the past few years to enable the school to buy its very own minibus which makes it so much

easier to transport the children to and from these events held all over Preston.”

She added: “The children were super excited to win after having come second last year and third the year before. On behalf of the school, I would personally like to thank the staff who work tirelessly with the children to get them prepared for these events.”

Years 1/2/3 teacher Mrs Suzanne Cowburn said that for the 33 pupils at the school in the last academic year it was an opportunity to showcase additional skills such as gymnastics and develop skills. She said: “They got to compete against other schools and experience the competitive side of sport - because we’re a small school a lot of our children got to experience it”

Contests took place at Preston College and the UCLan Sports Arena and some of the participating schools.

Mrs Cowburn said there had also been a chance to take part in tag rugby and an athletics-based miniskills contest.

She said: “There were events for Key Stage One and Two throughout the year.”

In addition it had been an inclusive championship with opportunities for those with special needs or lower ability in physical education to take part.

The school will be taking part in the Championships again, but has decided not to enter so many events. St Mary’s has plans to further extend pupils' skills this academic year with music lessons. • The minibus now has a special livery showing the school’s name and bus sponsors.