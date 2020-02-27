UCLan is one of only seven universities to receive new specialist accreditation

It maybe one of the country's newest universities, but when it comes to digging up the past UCLan is among the nation's best.

The University of Central Lancashire if officially one of the first universities in the country to receive national accreditation for its archaeology and anthropology courses - one of only seven nationally and the only one in region.

The prestigious recognition comes from University Archaeology UK (UAUK) and the Chartered Institute for Archaeologists (CIfA), and UCLan is the only university in the North West of England to receive the award.

Nationally UCLan is one of just seven universities, including University College London, to receive the new accreditation.

It means that students at UCLan will now be able to study for undergraduate and masters degrees which will give them officially recognised skills suitable for a career working in archaeology and the heritage environment.

The Preston-based institution was praised for the focus it puts on excavation and field archaeology, as well as the range of opportunities it provides to students to work on excavations and other projects.

As part of their studies. UCLan’s undergraduate archaeologists can attend excavations on campus and work on prehistoric sites in locations as far apart as the Forest of Bowland, Anglesey in North Wales, The Orkneys and California.

There are also opportunities to work with museums and other heritage organisations on outreach and communication projects.

The UAUK and CifA also highlighted the support provided by t UCLan which meant that students ”clearly feel very well supported both professionally and personally”.

Dr James Morris, UCLan’s course leader for archaeology said: "We are pleased that our commitment to align the course content with professional practice and the unparalleled fieldwork opportunities we offer our students have been recognised. This accreditation will further enhance our students’ employability in the heritage sector."

Studying for ab accredited undergraduate or Masters degree in archaeology is a well-established entry route in many career sectors including engineering, planning and architecture, and is widely recognised as the first step on a career path to professional status.