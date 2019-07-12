A fractured wrist and a bike split didn't stop young Grace from cycling from Manchester to Blackpool for Macmillan in memory her uncle who died of cancer

Young Grace Smith has pedalled 60 miles on a four-seater bike, raising more than £1,000 for her uncle who died of cancer.

The ten-year-old from Higher Wheelton, cycled from Manchester to Blackpool, raising £1,300 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Grace Smith on the four-seater bike

She was supported by the Nationwide Cycle Academy (NCA), who created a special four-seater, side-by-side bicycle, as she was joined by Mel Glover and Kevin Crawshaw, from the organisation, and her mum Dymphna.

A few weeks before the ride Grace had fractured her wrist but she persisted in her training and was undeterred when half-way through the ride the team had to split the bikes.

Her mum, Dymphna said: “There were a few mechanical hiccups along the route and we ended up splitting the bike into two tandems for the second half of the ride.

“Grace did exceptionally well, as it is such a long way for a little girl to ride.

Grace Smith with her uncle Brian Steele, of Hambleton

“When she was riding as a tandem, she had to work really hard and we had to ride fast to make up the time we had lost in the first half. I am so proud of her.”

The Withnell Fold Primary School pupil started fund-raising for Macmillan in 2016, a few years after her uncle Brian Steele, of Hambleton, was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Two years later, in 2018, he died, aged 65.

Grace, who was named Macmillan’s Young Champion for 2018, said: “Macmillan is very important to me as they helped my family when we needed it most. I want then to be able to help lots of other families when they need it too.”

Over the past three years, Grace has raised £3,500. She started off baking and selling cakes, and then having tea parties in her back garden, before setting up a scheme to renovate and resell old bikes.

