Appeal for witnesses after Garstang man bitten by unrestrained dog

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 56 year old man out for a routine walk was bitten by a black and white border collie on a Garstang lane.

The unrestrained dog turned on the man as he walked along Green Lane East on Sunday morning October 6 at around 11.10am.

The victim's jeans were also ripped in the attack

The injured man was treated at the Royal Preston hospital for a cut and prescribed antibiotics and had to have a tetanus jab.

He had seen the collie, which was not on a lead, crouching slightly and had carried on walking avoiding eye contact with the dog. He said: “It walked past me. As I was walking away it then lunged at me from the back. I didn’t see it coming.. My trousers were ripped. I felt the teeth in the back of my calf.”

The dog owner is described is described as being a white female,age 65-70, 5ft 10 tall with shortish grey hair.

She was wearing a dark coat, three quarter length grey trousers and grey training shoes.

The victim said the woman declined to stop and would not put her dog back on a lead.

The man, who is still recovering from the attack said: “If you are the owner or you know the owner please telephone the police.”

He added that four cyclists had passed him and he told them to beware of the dog.

If you have any information call the police on 101 and quote 0707/ October 6th (LC-20191006-0707).