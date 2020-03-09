Coronavirus in the North West latest: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Tuesday, March 17

There are now 86 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Tuesday (March 17).



The latest figures from Public Health England show that ​there are a total of 1,543 confirmed cases in the UK today.

This is an increase of 152 confirmed cases around the country since yesterday.

A total of 55 deaths have been recorded nationwide, with 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Tuesday, March 17), there are a total of 86 confirmed cases, with people infected in Blackpool, Fylde, South Ribble, Chorley and Wigan.

A coronavirus priority assessment pod has been set up at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but no cases have been confirmed in the town so far (Monday, March 9)

It is an increase of 10 new cases since yesterday (Monday - 76 cases) and an increase of 33 since Friday (March 13).

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Tuesday, March 17:

Blackpool - 2 (no new cases)

There are currently 76 confirmed cases of coronavirus in North West England as of Monday, March 16

Lancashire - 8 (2 new cases) - Chorley - 3, South Ribble - 2, Fylde - 1, Lostock Hall - 1, Unknown location - 1

Wigan - 3 - (no new cases)

Bolton - 3 (no new cases)

Bury - 6 (3 new cases)

A sign directing those who believe they have coronavirus to available doctors. Pic: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

Cumbria - 10 (no new cases)

St Helens - 1 (no new cases)

Warrington - 1 (no new cases)

Liverpool - 6 (no new cases)

Sefton - 1 (no new cases)

Wirral - 5 (no new cases)

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council's Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "People in South Ribble and Lancashire should be alert and prepared, but there is no need to panic. We are very well prepared".

Manchester - 8 (no new cases)

Salford - 1 (no new cases)

Trafford - 7 (1 new case)

Stockport - 3 (no new cases)

Oldham - 10 (4 new cases)

Tameside - 3 (no new cases)

Rochdale - 4 (no new cases)

Cheshire West and Chester - 4 (no new cases)

Cheshire East - (figures unavailable for today, but 1 case had been confirmed as of Friday, March 13).

Total - 86

