CORONAVIRUS: Lancashire County Council reviews "non-essential services" - and issues volunteering call to staff

Lancashire County Council has announced that it is to review a range of activities and services because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Staff are being encouraged to volunteer to ensure people who are on their own or in care homes always have regular contact and everyday help.

Angie Ridgwell, the authority's chief executive and director of resources, said: "Our clear focus is on providing the essential services which support the most vulnerable people in Lancashire.

"To that end, we are reviewing some of our non-essential services and we are moving to a managed closure of some services through the crisis such as older people's services in line with national policy and medical advice.

"At present, we are developing detailed plans and will be communicating shortly with affected individuals. These are challenging times and we will continue to carefully evaluate each service given the unprecedented and changing circumstances we are facing.

"We are also encouraging, where possible, staff to work from home, and will be calling on our wider workforce to support the services we provide to our most vulnerable residents.

"No-one will be asked to do anything that would put them or a vulnerable person at risk.

"We expect to be asking staff to support in a number of ways including phoning vulnerable residents to make sure they are OK, calling round to deliver some shopping, or helping out at a residential home."

Council leader Geoff Driver added: "Our staff do an amazing job and make a real difference to the lives of thousands of people across Lancashire day in, day out.

"This is an extraordinary situation we find ourselves in and I am sure we will rise to this challenge to ensure that our most vulnerable residents continue to be supported and protected in these difficult times. We recognise though that we will also need help from our communities and one of our next steps will be to arrange with our partners to access and grow our existing volunteer networks."