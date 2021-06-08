Last year the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended that at least two weeks before any restrictions are eased, governments should ensure the proportion of coronavirus tests coming back positive remained below 5%.

The threshold is the maximum limit at which point a pandemic would be considered out of control, although positivity rates would ideally be far lower.

But the latest government data shows 13 councils in the North West, seven of which are in Lancashire, had a positivity rate of more than 5% in the week to 2 June, up from three a week earlier.

That means at least 5% of people tested that week returned at least one positive result, with any duplicates removed, with just under two weeks to go until the government's planned end to England’s lockdown on 21 June.

This is the latest for each area of Lancashire as rates continue to rise (listed from highest to lowest rate):

1. Blackburn with Darwen In Blackburn, the rate increased to 13.6%, up from 8.1% a week earlier. Buy photo

2. Rossendale In Rossendale the rate increased to 9.7%, up from 8.6% a week earlier. Buy photo

3. Hyndburn In Hyndburn the rate increased to 8.1%, up from 4.1% a week earlier. Buy photo

4. Ribble Valley In Ribble Valley the rate increased to 7.6%, up from 3.3% a week earlier. Buy photo