Covid booster jab walk in centres in Lancashire: Where to get third vaccine near me and how to book an appointment

A coronavirus (COVID-19) booster vaccine dose helps improve the protection you have from your first two doses of the vaccine.

It helps give you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS covid-19 vaccination programme said: “NHS staff are making it as easy as possible for people to get their top-up vaccination, and from today people can now go online, find their nearest site and go and get their booster without delay.

“The booster is not just a nice to have – it is really important protection ahead of what we know will be a challenging winter."

Click here to book your jab.

Walk-in vaccination centres in Lancashire:

Issa Medical Centre

73 St Gregory Rd, Preston, PR1 6YA

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Jubilee House

Lancashire Business Park, Centurion Way, Leyland, PR26 6TR

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Blackpool South Car Park

Yeadon Way, Blackpool, FY1 6BF

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Everest Pharmacy, Darwen

21 Cemetery Road, Darwen, BB3 2LZ

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Ivy Street Community Centre

Ivy Close, Blackburn, BB2 3RR

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Hootons

Lee Lane, Horwich, BL6 7AR

This site is for these age groups: 12 and over

Horwich RMI

Ramsbottom Road, Horwich, Bolton, BL6 5NH

This site is for these age groups: 12 and over

Burscough Pharmacy

50­-52 Liverpool Road, North Burscough, L40 7TA

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Market Place Shopping Centre

Ground Floor, Knowsley Street, Bolton, BL1 2AL