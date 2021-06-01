Lancashire, Manchester and Bolton each record over 150 new Covid cases - this is the latest across the North West

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,487,339 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 3,383 people tested positive across the nation on Monday (May 31).

These are the figures for the North West

A general view of Bolton with Manchester in the background as surge testing and rapid coronavirus vaccinations continue on May 26, 2021.

In the North West today (Tuesday, June 1, 2021), there has been a total of 622,597 confirmed cases since testing began, which is an increase of 1,038 on the previous day.

There are currently 173 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 30 on ventilation.

A total of 61,911 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,225.

Of these deaths, 17,922 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 19,725 (Up from 19,639) +86

Blackpool - 9,385 (Up from 9,376) +9

Bolton - 30,140 (Up from 29,989) +151

Bury - 17,767 (Up from 17,728) +39

Cheshire East - 21,340 (Up from 21,287) +53

Cheshire West and Chester - 21,934 (Up from 21,904) +30

Cumbria - 28,328 (Up from 28,327) +1

Knowsley - 17,447 (Up from 17,445) +2

Lancashire - 100,627 (Up from 100,463) +164

Liverpool - 48,727 (Up from 48,711) +16

Manchester - 54,813 (Up from 54,648) +165

Oldham - 23,549 (Up from 23,518) +31

Rochdale - 21,899 (Up from 21,870) +29

Salford - 23,899 (Up from 23,836) +63

Sefton - 24,275 (Up from 24,268) +7

St Helens - 17,174 (Up from 17,169) +5

Stockport - 21,495 (Up from 21,462) +33

Tameside - 18,748 (Up from 18,715) +33

Trafford - 17,103 (Up from 17,064) +39

Warrington - 17,981 (Up from 17,973) +8

Wigan - 29,796 (Up from 29,748) +48

Wirral - 24,429 (Up from 24,407) +22

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.