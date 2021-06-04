Lancashire records 510 Covid cases in 24 hours as Pfizer vaccine approved for use in 12 to 15-year-olds

There have now been 101,669 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (June 4).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 131,341.

The UK has approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in children aged 12-15.

These are the latest case figures for Lancashire

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorised its use on Friday (June 2), saying it is safe and effective in this age group and the benefits outweigh the risks.

The vaccine is already approved for use in people aged 16 and over.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will now decide whether children should get the jab.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 20,207 (Up from 20,065) +142

Blackpool - 9,465 (Up from 9,435) +30

Burnley - 10,340 (Up from 10,297) +43

Chorley - 8,313 (Up from 8,275) +38

Fylde - 4,928 (Up from 4,918) +10

Hyndburn - 8,391 (Up from 8,364) +27

Lancaster - 9,641 (Up from 9,629) +12

Pendle - 9,942 (Up from 9,917) +25

Preston - 14,442 (Up from 14,393) +49

Ribble Valley - 4,796 (Up from 4,765) +31

Rossendale - 6,596 (Up from 6,566) +30

South Ribble - 8,487 (Up from 8,433) +54

West Lancs - 9,024 (Up from 9,012) +12

Wyre - 6,769 (Up from 6,762) +7

The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism.