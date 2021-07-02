Lancashire records 971 new Covid cases in 24 hours as Preston records big leap in Delta variant cases

There have now been 116,360 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (July 2).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 150,726.

Military personnel at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 23,378 (Up from 23,283) +95

Blackpool - 10,988 (Up from 10,898) +90

Burnley - 11,829 (Up from 11,779) +50

Chorley - 9,790 (Up from 9,706) +84

Fylde - 5,529 (Up from 5,498) +31

Hyndburn - 10,027 (Up from 9,960) +67

Lancaster - 10,814 (Up from 10,696) +118

Pendle - 11,205 (Up from 11,170) +35

Preston - 16,247 (Up from 16,156) +91

Ribble Valley - 5,784 (Up from 5,755) +29

Rossendale - 7,812 (Up from 7,754) +58

South Ribble - 9,915 (Up from 9,841) +74

West Lancs - 9,791 (Up from 9,710) +81

Wyre - 7,617 (Up from 7,549) +68

