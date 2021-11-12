Latest Covid community infection rates for Blackpool, Fylde, and Wyre

The figures, for the seven days to November 7, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid, are expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

In Blackpool, the rate dropped to 346.1 from 404 the week before. In Fylde, it fell to 322.6 from 544.3. And in Wyre, it dropped to 406 from 464.3.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 55 (15 per cent) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 321 (85 per cent) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

The Orkney Islands in Scotland have the highest rate with 157 new cases in the seven days to November 7, the equivalent of 700.9 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 468.8 in the seven days to October 31.

Vale of Glamorgan in Wales has the second highest rate, down from 765.0 to 637.9, with 863 new cases.

Torfaen in Wales has the third highest rate, down from 762.4 to 623.2, with 591 new cases.

Copeland in Cumbria has the highest rate in England (579.1) and Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (548.0).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Perth & Kinross (up from 222.5 to 461.5)

Orkney Islands (468.8 to 700.9)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (415.1 to 588.7)

Dumfries & Galloway (334.5 to 472.0)

Inverclyde (293.3 to 429.5)