North West coronavirus: Latest figures on case numbers, deaths, hospital admissions and vaccinations in Manchester, Lancashire, Liverpool, Cumbria, Bolton and across the rest of the region
The total number of confirmed cases in the North West is now 807,388 as of Thursday, July 22.
Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 5,563,006 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.
It means another 44,104 people tested positive across the nation on Wednesday (July 21).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Thursday, July 22, 2021), there has been a total of 807,388 confirmed cases since testing began, and increase of 5,322 on the previous day.
There are currently 819 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 120 on ventilation.
A total of 65,630 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.
The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,450.
Of these deaths, 18,262 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
A total of 8,970,418 vaccinations have been given in the region, with 4,963,507 first doses and 4,006,911 second doses delivered.
Blackburn with Darwen - 24,980 (Up from 24,889) +91
Blackpool - 13,515 (Up from 13,377) +138
Bolton - 37,057 (Up from 36,854) +203
Bury - 22,982 (Up from 22,834) +148
Cheshire East - 27,830 (Up from 27,633) +197
Cheshire West and Chester - 28,401 (Up from 28,172) +229
Cumbria - 37,479 (Up from 37,084) +395
Knowsley - 20,931 (Up from 20,842) +89
Lancashire - 132,844 (Up from 131,971) +873
Liverpool - 60,772 (Up from 60,489) +283
Manchester - 72,180 (Up from 71,837) +343
Oldham - 30,825 (Up from 30,604) +221
Rochdale - 28,453 (Up from 28,239) +214
Salford - 32,391 (Up from 32,124) +267
Sefton - 30,430 (Up from 30,271) +159
St Helens - 20,982 (Up from 20,875) +107
Stockport - 28,522 (Up from 28,318) +204
Tameside - 24,612 (Up from 24,387) 225
Trafford - 23,362 (Up from 23,181) +181
Warrington - 22,830 (Up from 22,683) +147
Wigan - 40,402 (Up from 40,086) +316
Wirral - 31,391 (Up from 31,194) +197
Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.
For more advice on how you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may result in some case totals falling day-to-day.