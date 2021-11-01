The figures, for the seven days to October 25, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The rate in Blackpool was 413.4, down from 517.4 the week before, the data showed.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Fylde recorded the fifth highest rise in the UK, going from 498.7 to 634.2.

And Wyre’s rate dropped to 617.3 from 721.7.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 147 (39 per cent) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 227 (60 per cent) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire has the highest rate in the UK, with 933 new cases in the seven days to October 25 – the equivalent of 965.6 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,148.8 in the seven days to October 18.

Stroud in Gloucestershire has the second highest rate, down from 1,224.9 to 892.5, with 1,079 new cases.

Bath & North East Somerset has the third highest rate, down from 1,076.1 to 881.0, with 1,730 new cases, the data added.