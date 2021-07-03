These are the latest Covid cases for each area in the North West as England counts down to ‘Freedom Day’
The total number of confirmed cases in the North West is now 706,555 as of Saturday, July 3.
Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 4,855,169 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.
It means another 27,125 people tested positive across the nation on Friday (July 2).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Saturday, July 3, 2021), there has been a total of 706,555 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 5,003 on the previous day.
There are currently 514 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 104 on ventilation.
A total of 63,657 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.
The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,310.
Of these deaths, 18,076 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
Blackburn with Darwen - 23,378 (Up from 23,283) +95
Blackpool - 10,988 (Up from 10,898) +90
Bolton - 33,906 (Up from 33,756) +150
Bury - 20,492 (Up from 20,337) +155
Cheshire East - 23,959 (Up from 23,813) +146
Cheshire West and Chester - 24,606 (Up from 24,458) +148
Cumbria - 30,570 (Up from 30,362) +208
Knowsley - 18,867 (Up from 18,732) +135
Lancashire - 116,360 (Up from 115,574) +786
Liverpool - 54,153 (Up from 53,726) +427
Manchester - 64,328 (Up from 63,808) +520
Oldham - 26,437 (Up from 26,207) +230
Rochdale - 24,699 (Up from 24,522) +177
Salford - 28,196 (Up from 27,983) +213
Sefton - 26,883 (Up from 26,667) +216
St Helens - 18,511 (Up from 18,398) +113
Stockport - 24,692 (Up from 24,505) +187
Tameside - 21,171 (Up from 21,009) +162
Trafford - 20,027 (Up from 19,841) +186
Warrington - 19,932 (Up from 19,802) +130
Wigan - 34,586 (Up from 34,309) +277
Wirral - 26,972 (Up from 26,745) +227
Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.
>>Join our Coronavirus Facebook group here for all the latest
For more advice on how you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may result in some case totals falling day-to-day.