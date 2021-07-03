These are the latest Covid cases for each area in the North West as England counts down to ‘Freedom Day’

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,855,169 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 27,125 people tested positive across the nation on Friday (July 2).

These are the latest Covid cases for each area in the North West

In the North West today (Saturday, July 3, 2021), there has been a total of 706,555 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 5,003 on the previous day.

There are currently 514 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 104 on ventilation.

A total of 63,657 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,310.

Of these deaths, 18,076 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 23,378 (Up from 23,283) +95

Blackpool - 10,988 (Up from 10,898) +90

Bolton - 33,906 (Up from 33,756) +150

Bury - 20,492 (Up from 20,337) +155

Cheshire East - 23,959 (Up from 23,813) +146

Cheshire West and Chester - 24,606 (Up from 24,458) +148

Cumbria - 30,570 (Up from 30,362) +208

Knowsley - 18,867 (Up from 18,732) +135

Lancashire - 116,360 (Up from 115,574) +786

Liverpool - 54,153 (Up from 53,726) +427

Manchester - 64,328 (Up from 63,808) +520

Oldham - 26,437 (Up from 26,207) +230

Rochdale - 24,699 (Up from 24,522) +177

Salford - 28,196 (Up from 27,983) +213

Sefton - 26,883 (Up from 26,667) +216

St Helens - 18,511 (Up from 18,398) +113

Stockport - 24,692 (Up from 24,505) +187

Tameside - 21,171 (Up from 21,009) +162

Trafford - 20,027 (Up from 19,841) +186

Warrington - 19,932 (Up from 19,802) +130

Wigan - 34,586 (Up from 34,309) +277

Wirral - 26,972 (Up from 26,745) +227

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.