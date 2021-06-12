Trade union calls for masks in schools

Picture: Getty Images

Many areas have seen an increase in cases among younger people, with the majority of cases in Greater Manchester being amongst 16-29 year olds.

UNISON recently surveyed its members, who work as support staff within secondary schools in the North West.

More than half indicated that their school is not encouraging pupils to wear face coverings in classrooms and communal areas, after the government removed the national requirement for secondary school staff and pupils to do so.