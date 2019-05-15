Explore Bowland on new trail which is ideal for dementia sufferers

An invitation has been issued for countryside-lovers who may not be as mobile as they once were to enjoy two special events in the Forest of Bowland .

The Welcome Bowland-themed events include a guided walk around the new dementia-friendly Birch Hills Trail on May 25 and a Tramper taster day on May 28 – both at Gisburn Forest, near Slaidburn.

The Birch Hills Trail offers an easily accessible route designed to be of special assistance to those living with dementia.

The route is well waymarked with a “forget-me-not” symbol and there are several benches and picnic tables along the stile-free mile and a half walk, allowing plenty ofopportunities to stop and take in the sights and sounds of the forest.

A specially produced booklet highlighting wildlife and heritage interest along the route is also available.

The woodland route is also suitable for Trampers – specially designed, all-terrain, four-wheel drive electric buggies, which can be used on country tracks, mud and grass.

Trampers can help people who have difficulty walking, or who may be disabled, to experience the countryside and to accompany friends and family when out walking.

The guided walk on Saturday May 25 starts at 11am and offers visitors the chance to try out the dementia-friendly route, with the option of bringing along a picnic to enjoy in the walled garden at the end of the event.

The Tramper taster event on Tuesday May 28 will offer a number of guided sessions throughout theday, with the opportunity for visitors to try out a Tramper along the trail.

Early booking is recommended as Tramper numbers are limited.

Both May events are free but donations on the Tramper taster day are welcome.