Frantic search for people on easyJet flight after passenger is diagnosed with coronavirus

A frantic search for people on an easyJet flight was launched after a passenger was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Public Health England was this morning in the process of contacting those seated in the vicinity of the customer on flight EZS8481, from Geneva to London Gatwick, on Tuesday, January 28 to "provide guidance in line with procedures", an easyJet spokesman said.

A passenger gives a peace sign as coaches carrying Coronavirus evacuees arrive at Kents Hill Park Training and Conference Centre, in Milton Keynes, after being repatriated to the UK from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China (Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

"As the customer was not experiencing any symptoms, the risk to others on board the flight is very low.

"We remain in contact with the public health authorities and are following their guidance.

"The health and well-being of our passengers and crew is the airline's highest priority.

"All of the crew who operated have been advised to monitor themselves for a 14-day period since the flight in line with Public Health England advice. Note this happened 12 days ago and none are displaying any symptoms."