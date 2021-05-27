Guest beds available for families of patients receiving end-of-life-care at Preston and Chorley hospitals

As part of the new Caring Campaign, 18 fold-out guest beds have been provided to the Trust by Lancashire Teaching Hospital’s Charity, which helps to raise funds for additional initiatives outside of NHS funding through additional equipment and technology to support vital research projects.

The Royal Preston and Chorley and South Ribble hospital sites will benefit from the additional equipment, allowing family members with a loved one receiving end-of-life care to stay overnight.

Whilst Lancashire Teaching Hospitals has in the past tried to accommodate overnight requests, limited resources have meant this hasn’t always been possible to accommodate relatives.

One of the 18 fold-down beds

Paula Wilson, Head of Charities and Fundraising for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is a great example of how donations from our wonderful supporters are helping to provide vital additional resources to ensure patients and their families receive excellent care.”

In addition to the guest beds, the hospital’s charity has also helped to provide 30 aromatherapy diffusers to allow relatives and their loved ones to spend time together in a calming and peaceful environment.

Anne Tomlinson, Lead Cancer Nurse and End of Life Lead at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our Caring Campaign is designed to ensure patients nearing the end of life receive dignified and compassionate care. Providing relatives with the choice to be a part of this process through offering overnight stays is a wonderful additional resource which will help to provide a more comforting experience.”