Here is how Marie Curie can provide support to people with terminal illnesses over Christmas

The Marie Curie Information and Support Line will be open over the festive period to provide a listening ear for people living with a terminal illness.

More than one million people in the UK are expected to be caring for someone with a terminal illness this Christmas, during what could be their last one together.

As many people will find themselves struggling to cope with the demands and pressures of the festive season, The Marie Curie Information and Support Line is here to help.

Readers can call the free, confidential line and speak to a Marie Curie Nurse if they have any health questions or concerns.

This could be about any aspect of terminal illness from understanding a diagnosis to explaining treatments and discussing symptoms.

Trained Support Line Officers can also provide practical information and emotional support, such as advice about day-to-day care or where to find financial support, as well as offer help with bereavement.

If anyone has been affected by terminal illness and needs support over Christmas and New Year, call 0800 090 2309, or chat online at mariecurie.org.uk/support.

Marie Curie Information and Support Line Christmas opening hours:

23 December (8am - 6pm)

24 December (10am - 4pm)

25 & 26 December (10am - 2pm)

27 December (8am - 6pm)

28 December (11am - 5pm)

29 December (closed)

30 December (8am - 6pm)

31 December (10am - 4pm)

1 January (10am - 2pm)