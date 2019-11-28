Here is how two new practitioners at Vitality Garstang are aiming to improve mental and physical wellbeing

A health practitioner is hoping to help reduce suicide rates and provide a safe space for people to talk.

Helen Mathias joined Vitality Garstang in June as a part-time psychotherapist in June, offering 50-minute appointments to her clients for either short-term or long-term therapy. She says she has a passion in helping to break down stigma and barriers around talking about emotional issues and mental health.

Kate Whittle

She said: “We are all affected by mental health problems at some point in our lives. Psychotherapy is a type of talking therapy used to treat emotional problems and mental health conditions.

"Psychotherapy can help you discuss feelings you have about yourself and other people, particularly family and those close to you. The high suicide rates and rise in anxiety and depression in the UK are quite frankly shocking

"If individuals can find the courage to come and talk, evidence suggests it can help people to improve their mental wellbeing, increase self-awareness and help them in finding techniques to cope.”

Also new at Vitality, in Dimples Lane, is reiki practitioner Kate Whittle, who became interested in its healing powers in 2008, when she was suffering from depleted energy levels and was having a few sleeping issues.

She revealed: “After chatting to a friend who had felt the benefits of regular reiki healing sessions, I began to receive reiki healing and felt the benefits almost straight away. My sleep improved, I felt much calmer and noticed a big increase in energy levels.

“In 2015, I completed my reiki level one, and then went on to complete my practitioner level in September 2017.

“Over the years, reiki energy has supported me on all different levels and has hugely improved my mental and physical well being.

“It is a gentle non evasive therapy and helps to clear your mind, leaving you feeling relaxed, balanced and focused to naturally heal.”