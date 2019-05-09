Lancashire Teaching Hospitals celebrates nurses on International Nurses Day

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is celebrating the great work and dedication of its nurses for International Nurses Day.

This globally celebrated day aims to celebrate the nursing profession and the brilliant nurses who make a huge difference to the lives of others.

Nurses at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals continue to lead some fantastic improvements on patient care, experience and safety, and have been recognised in numerous regional and national awards ceremonies.

The nutrition nursing team was recently awarded with the “Patient Safety Improvement” Award at the national Nursing Times Awards for the development of a whole systems approach to improving safety with the use of nasogastric tubes.

Jennifer Dawber, Parkinson’s Disease Nurse, was awarded with the Newcomer Award at the Parkinson’s Disease Nurse Specialist Association (PDNSA) Awards for her management of medication training and audits; and for increasing awareness of the team and what they do.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals are also the first hospitals in the country to run an adult nursing degree in partnership with Bolton University to ensure the workforce is able to meet the requirements of our local population in the future.

Sarah Cullen, Deputy Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals Director at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, said: “Being a nurse places you in the most privileged position, supporting people through the hardest and best times of their lives. Being a nurse fills you with such emotion and is so fulfilling.

"Nurses can make the difference to people for years to come by the way they use complex communication and critical thinking skills as well as kindness and compassion. Nursing allows you to use a huge range of skills and become expert in lots of areas people often take for granted. The impact of a nurse on a patient and family can last for years and affect the way they feel about accessing healthcare. ”

“Lancashire Teaching Hospitals has a really motivated group of nurses at all levels of the organisation. We are different because we recognise the wider team and work hard to make sure medics, allied health professions, porters and admin teams come together to do the right thing. I feel that day in and day out we are all committed to continuing to try our absolute best.”