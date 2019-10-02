Longridge gym's £8k Lottery award will fund more classes

Longridge Community Gym is celebrating after scooping a National Lottery Award.

The £8,840 grant means the town centre facility can now help even more local residents.

The Sport England award will enable the Calder Avenue gym to set up and support community exercise projects for the over 60s.

Co-manager Angie Harrison said: “We’re thrilled because this means we can deliver more sessions in the gym for the over 60s who might need a bit more support.”

This could range from helping those who are hesitant because they’ve never been to a gym before to assisting people with mobility issues. They can come to a group where there are like-minded people, have a chat and it will be a bit more fun but an instructor is there, making sure they work within their limits.”

She said those taking part would know they are exercising effectively and safely.

Angie said there will also be a social side to the get fit initiative with plans for a canal cruise and a Christmas dinner. She said: “That’s important because some people are lonely or isolated.”

The award will also fund classes at Longridge library. The chair-based exercise, yoga and wellbeing sessions will be run in eight week blocks.

Angie, who already leads seat based exercise sessions as a volunteer, said the aim of the new free sessions would be to provide a taster course: “We just knew that there was a gap and a real need. People might need to book on the library sessions. We are at capacity already. We’re going to be running some additional sessions, probably in the community, coming up to the new year.”

The wellbeing classes will help with relaxation and stress reduction. The gym sessions will be lead by Angie or co-manager Darren Salmon with participants asked to contribute £3.50 a session or pay £18.00 a month for unlimited use of the gym.

The gym was set up in 2012 and serves Longridge and outlying villages.