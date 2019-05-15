Longridge residents asked to 'do denim' for dementia funds

Longridge residents are digging out their denim next week in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The Longridge Does Denim initiative will coincide with the national Dementia Action Week which runs from May 20 - 26.

Elaine Little, of Longridge Dementia Friendly Community Steering Group, said:”It’s an easy and fun way to support a great cause - just encourage everyone at your workplace to wear denim/dress down for a day during Dementia Action Week and make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Society.”

Local organisations taking part include the hospital, Stonebridge surgery and many local schools.

Elaine added: “Longridge Does Denim For Dementia is gathering pace. The cinema said they wouldn’t just have a collection for the whole action week but if someone comes in denim to the cinema they would have a free cup of tea provided they put the cost of the tea in the collection box. A few places have agreed to dress their windows in denim like the RSPCA shop.

Grimsargh Club is going to have a ‘How much denim can you wear’ evening on the Friday and there’ll be a prize for that.”

She added: “Barnacre Road school would welcome donations of old denim. They’re going to have a crafting afternoon .”

Meanwhile a team of local ladies are celebrating after completing their annual 1 0 miles 10 pubs walk , raising the sixth annual 10 Miles 10 pubs Charity Walk. This year £848 was raised to help research into Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The walk took in Alston and Grimsargh before returning to the town.

Organising committee member Annie Timbrell said the walk had become an annual fixture, but the charities changed: “We are a group of friends. It was organised by Margaret Harrison. She started doing organised walks about six years ago. She did the first one for cancer. It was so successful we’ve just done one every year since.”

She added: “A big thank you from the organisers to all the walker and those who donated during the day and the evening.”

The walk around town and through the local ountryside, started and finished at the Longridge Conservative Club.

Elaine said: “Many of the schools are also hosting Dementia Friends sessions for staff and pupils during the week.”

There will be a dementia information event at Longridge Library on May 23 from 9am. to 12 noon.