Preston gets new 'one stop health shop' to work through backlog of checks, scans and tests delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic

Lancashire and South Cumbria has received a share of the multi-million pound funding from the Government for the community diagnostic centres at Preston Healthport in Vicarage Lane, Fulwood, Westmorland General Hospital, Rossendale Primary Health Care Centre, and Whitegate Drive Health Centre in Blackpool, which are aimed at being convenient for people who have been waiting for these services.

Diana Rosof-Williams, Clinical Lead for the Lancashire and South Cumbria Diagnostic Imaging Network said: “The community diagnostic centres offer easier, faster, and more direct access to a range of tests including MRIs and CT scans once referred by their GP.

A scanner in position at Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

“By bringing services closer to patients’ homes, staff will be able to diagnose a range of conditions including cancer, heart and lung disease more quickly and ensure patients are treated faster.

“Our local teams have already made great progress providing diagnostic scans and tests back up to pre-pandemic levels, and this new investment will help us go even further – while also providing a more convenient option for patients."

According to health bosses, the centres are already helping to achieve:

- earlier diagnoses through easier, faster, and more direct access to the full range of diagnostics needed to understand symptoms

- a reduction in hospital visits which will help to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19

- a contribution to the NHS’ ambitions to cut carbon emissions and air pollution by providing multiple tests at one visit – reducing the number of patient journeys.