Speaking during his weekly briefing on Wednesday, he said 25 were at the Clifton Hospital in St Annes, while 31 were at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, including one who was fighting for their life in the intensive care unit.

A further 25 people remain in hospital but are no longer considered Covid-positive.

Dr Gardner said: “That’s pretty much the same numbers as last week.”

Inside Blackpool Victoria Hospital's Covid Intensive Care Unit (Picture: Chimane Moore)

Six more people have died within 28 days of a Covid diagnosis, taking the Vic’s pandemic toll to 827, official Government figures showed.

The community infection rate – expressed per 100,000 people – across the Fylde coast rose in the seven days to October 10 compared to the week before, statistics also revealed.

Blackpool’s rate rose from 359.2 to 471.9, Fylde’s went up from 333.7 to 375.6, and Wyre’s increased from 407.7 to 584.6.