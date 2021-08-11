Walk-in vaccination centre opens in Preston for 16 and 17 year olds

Anyone aged 16 or over can now drop into the Issa Medical Centre in St Gregory Road for a Pfizer vaccination from 11am till 4.30pm on Friday and from 8.30am till 11.30am on Saturday.

No appoitments are needed for the centre, but you can book an appointment for a specified time through the national booking system, by clicking here or by calling 119.

Nicola Organowska, 17, went for her first jab at the centre this morning, along with her dad.

Nicola Organowska, 17

The Myerscough College student said: "I didn't have any worries about having it done, and it wasn't that bad, it wasn't that painful.

"I wanted it because I see it as a way of helping everyone get back to normal."

The Government announced last week that teenagers over the age of 16 would be offered the vaccine after "large changes" in the way coronavirus has been spreading in the UK, particularly in younger age groups.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, COVID-19 Chair for Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said: "While COVID-19 is typically mild or asymptomatic in most young people, it can be very unpleasant for some and for this particular age group, we expect one dose of the vaccine to provide good protection against severe illness and hospitalisation."

Sixty years between David Charnley, 76, and Matthew Houghton, 16, having the covid jab

It is likely that, when the second dose is offered, this will be from 12 weeks after the first dose.

More dates available

The Issa centre will also be offering walk-in vaccinations the week commencing August 16 for 16 and 17-year-olds. They are:

August 17 – 1pm to 4.30pm

The Issa Medical Centre

August 20 – 9am to 1pm

August 21 – 8.30am to 11.30am

A mobile Pfizer clinic will run from 10am to 4pm on Thursday, August 19 at Preston Flag Market.