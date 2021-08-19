Preston church facing the bulldozers after congregation dwindles

Plans to flatten St David's and its church hall in Eldon Street and replace them with supported living homes has been submitted to the Town Hall.

Planning experts say the church, which was founded in 1910, is "no longer fit for use."

And knocking it down "would not be a significant loss to the visual amenity of the area due to its age, style, design, appearance and current condition."

St David's Church and its church hall look likely to be flattened.

St David's is part of the Northern Diocese of the Free Church of England, but its congregation has dwindled over the years, with numbers attending now described as "low." A new church is being planned to replace it in another part of Preston.

Progress Housing has applied to provide 14 apartments for the elderly, with communal areas, on the site at the junction with Inkerman Street.

A report which accompanies the application says the architectural style of the church is "not worthy of any form of designation due to the age and overall appearance."

It goes on: "There is little interest from the local community during events held by the church and only a low number of people (are) currently attending and making use of the site.

14 apartments for the elderly are planned for the site (Image: Studio John Bridge).

"A new church is proposed for an alternative, more sustainable site in Preston, to create an 'eco-community church' with better facilities.