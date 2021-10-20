Nostalgia: Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham through the ages

If you have old images you would like to share with us, email them with a description to: [email protected]
The Monster Dash charity fun run took place on St Annes promenade, with racers dressing in Halloween costumes and fancy dress. Pictured is the mascot race in 2008
Freddie Moss, three, and Rhiann Bevan, four, at the Garstang Kiddies Day Nursery Halloween party in 2005
Scary times at Grosvenor Park School in Morecambe. Pupils Jordan Currie, Stephanie Weber, Jenny Turner, Daniel Stott, Scott Prichard and Graham Morris who along with fellow pupils got dressed up for Halloween in 2000
Halloween at Ansdell CP School with Emily Metcalfe (left) and Hannah Gaughan in 2000