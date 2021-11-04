Eastenders star Paul Moriarty with some of the children who attended the “Fame” open evening at King Edward VII School, Lytham
Nostalgia: Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham through the ages

This week we are bringing you photographs from 25 years ago, in 1996.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 1:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 4th November 2021, 1:02 pm

If you have old images you would like to share with us, email them with a description to: [email protected]

1.

Fleetwood Chaucer School nursery class nativity

2.

Garstang St Thomas’ CE School pupils, Kyle Grundy, Ella and Daniel Holding at Garstang Victorian Christmas Festival

3.

Three girls who performed at the opening of Garstang School of Gymnastics. From left: Claire Farrington, Sarah Metcalfe and Seriena Johnrose

4.

Lytham st Annes High school fashion show. Pictured (from left to right) Lindsay Gleghorn, Paul Butcher, Melanie Rushton, James Palmer and Cheryl Ashcroft

