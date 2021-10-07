Scores of people took part in a walk at Martin Mere to raise money for endangered species across the globe. A three-mile sponsored walk at the Burscough Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust to raise money for the World Wildlife Fund attracted 110 walkers, including 70 from Burscough Priory High School. Pictured: Burscough Priory High pupils (from left) Elizabeth Wifong, Alison Conboy, Andrea Barnes, Kate Rowles, Louise Hogg and Victoria Bickerstaffe, with Tony the Tiger during the walk
This is how Lancashire looked in 1997

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 5:08 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th October 2021, 5:10 pm

This week we are looking at 1997. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know.

1.

Youngsters at a Lancashire primary school are developing their musical skills at special lessons. Euxton St Mary's RC Primary School, on Wigan Road, Euxton, gives pupils the chance to learn a musical instrument during school hours. The children are learning to play a wide variety of instruments, including flutes, recorders, clarinets, guitars, violins and keyboards

2.

Youngsters from Broughton CP School enjoyed a day of dressing up as their heroes from the world of fiction during a multi-cultural day. The event was organised as part of a book week which centred on characters from across the globe with the aim of encouraging children to take more interest in reading and improve literacy

3.

Community groups from one Preston area joined together to raise awareness about the links between poor health and environment. The Green and Healthy Avenham Day was a joint initiative between the Guild Community Healthcare NHS Trust, Lancashire County Council, Preston Council and the Avenham Ward Community Forum. Pictured: Farhana Munshi, 10, Humera Hassenjee, 10, and Nafisa Motara, 10, from Frenchwood CP School ready to paint their banner during the event

4.

Preston's new style music festival started off on a high note. Hundreds of balloons were released on the town's Flag Market to mark the opening of PrestFest. At the launch three local bands - TCR, Tripitaka and Blue - and singer-songwriter Dave Gardener performed. That followed the opening speech by Frank Sanderson, vice-chairman of the festival organisers Propeller Promotions. Local musicians who have been a part of Preston's music scene for the past 40 years were invited to attend

