The Rimac Nevera is an 1,888bhp EV that will hit 60mph in 1.85 seconds

Rimac Nevera

Croatian hypercar firm Rimac has revealed the production-ready version of its new Nevera electric car with some staggeringly bold performance claims.

Rimac says that the four-motor 1,888bhp, 1741lb ft Nevera will be capable of hitting 60mph in just 1.85 seconds, which if verified will make it the fastest production car in the world. Nought to 100mph allegedly takes 4.3 seconds and the Nevera’s creators say it will reach a top speed of 258mph – enough to rival the quad-turbo W16-powered Bugatti Chiron.

Power for the four surface-mounted motors comes from a unique H-shaped 120kWh battery which Rimac says will give the luxury two-seater up to 340 miles of range under WLTP testing. The battery also forms a structural part of the Nevera’s carbon fibre monocoque chassis, claimed to be the largest single-piece of carbon fibre construction in the automotive industry. Rimac claims the monocoque delivers “ the most rigid structure of any car ever made”.

Rimac says the Nevera will cover a quarter mile in 8.6 seconds

The Nevera is the official name of the road-ready version of the C_Two Concept and takes its name from an electric storm that sweeps off the Mediterranean. Just 150 of the €2 million (£1.7m) cars will be built. It will go head-to-head with the Lotus Evija as one of a new breed of all-electric hypercars.

Since the C_Two Concept was first unveiled in 2018 it has undergone significant development and revisions, including changes to the bodywork which have helped improve its aerodynamic efficiency by 34 per cent over early prototypes. Active aerodynamic elements such as the front bonnet profile, underbody flap, rear diffuser and rear wing can each move independently to suit the driving conditions, switching from low drag mode for efficiency to high downforce settings that increase downforce by 326 per cent.

Other active systems include the adaptive suspension and regenerative brakes, which can react to the battery’s temperature and state of charge as well as the condition of the Brembo carbon-ceramic discs to manage energy distribution.

The Nevera is equipped with seven different driving modes from Range, which optimises the drivetrain for long-distance driving to Track and Drift, set up for maximum performance or tail-out showing off. Rimac says the car’s four-motor setup and advanced torque vectoring system allow “infinitely variable dynamic responses” to road and driving styles.

The Rimac Nevera's interior is a combination of high-tech and hand-finished

To help drivers get the most out of the Nevear’s outrageous performance, Rimac claims it will roll out an AI-powered “driving coach” next year that will be able to offer “audio and visual guidance, to enable drivers to perfect their racing lines” and even use the car’s steer-by-wire controls to demonstrate optimal lines.

Despite its hypercar performance, Rimac says the Nevera balances race-track ready dynamics with a grand tourer aesthetic, with a minimalist cabin featuring billet aluminium controls and three digital screens. Two “standard” trims will be offered along with a bespoke service allowing owners to comprehensively personalise their car.